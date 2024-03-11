May edition of Transpotec Logitec promises to be extensive and well-structured in terms of proposal and content. Four halls - one more than at the previous edition - and the large outdoor area in Largo Nazioni will host the best of innovation in vehicles and services, a comprehensive picture of the existing opportunities with a view to reducing emissions, operating costs and increasing efficiency.



Beside the heavy trucks, on the light commercial vehicle front the presence of IVECO, Koelliker, MAN and Renault has been confirmed and returning in force this year are trailers e semi-trailers, in all their different set-ups, from vans to tankers, from tippers to temperature-controlled transport. International brands such as IFAC, Koegel and Lecitrailer also already confirmed in this field.



Great attention will be paid to digitalisation, which is playing a central role in the renewal process of the sector and as a facilitator of the energy transition, but also to services aimed at the haulage industry and to the latest clean energy frontiers.



Transpotec Logitec 2024 confirms for the fourth time the Aftermarket Village, a collective of more than 40 Italian and foreign companies, entirely dedicated to the aftermarket realities for commercial and industrial vehicles.



The Logistic Village, organised by FIAP (Italian Federation of Professional Hauliers), will provide a meeting and sharing platform where professional road haulage and logistics firms, customers and institutions at national and European levels can meet.



Novelty for this year will be the Last Mile-Microvan & cargo bike area, a special focus on the last mile and a reflection on projects that are already proposing new solutions for freight transport in urban areas, such as the use of cargo bikes or microvans.



There will be also the opportunity to test the newest vehicles in the Test Drive area set up outside the pavilions, while the Second Hand Square will feature selected second-hand vehicles